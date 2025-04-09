Nintendo is launching its upcoming console, the Switch 2, in most major territories on 5th June 2025. That is, except for China.

Now, we're not completely surprised by this; in fact, we'd say that such a move was probably expected to a certain degree. Nevertheless, as reported by Nikkei (thanks, VGC), Nintendo is simply waiting to see what kind of demand there is for a new Switch console in China along with monitoring the increasingly strict government regulations on video games.

Tencent, the company with which Nintendo collaborates on Switch distribution in the region, has declined to comment on whether it will be involved with the Switch 2. Indeed, Nintendo is looking to completely close Switch Online services in China in 2026, starting with the suspension of eShop purchases on 31st March 2026.

It seems, then, that with the stringent regulations and limitations that must be applied to consoles sold within the region alongside the undeniable popularity of mobile games, Nintendo likely just doesn't view China as a particularly viable region in which to sell the Switch 2. Yet, anyway.

Those in China who currently own a Switch are being offered the chance to redeem up to four free games via the eShop before it shuts down, including Super Mario Odyssey, Pokémon, Let's Go! Pikachu, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.