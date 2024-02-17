Following the announcement of the Dragon Ball Z Kakarot - Goku's Next Journey DLC last month, Bandai Namco has now released a two-minute gameplay trailer showing a fight between Goten and Goku.
According to the official description, this paid DLC will be arriving at some point later this month and follows on from The 23rd World Tournament DLC and Bardock: Alone Against Fate DLC. You can see the original trailer for Goku's Next Journey in our previous post.
If you haven't tried out this particular Dragon Ball game on the Nintendo Switch, you can download a demo from the eShop. We also have a review here on Nintendo Life you can check out.