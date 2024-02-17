Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Following the announcement of the Dragon Ball Z Kakarot - Goku's Next Journey DLC last month, Bandai Namco has now released a two-minute gameplay trailer showing a fight between Goten and Goku.

According to the official description, this paid DLC will be arriving at some point later this month and follows on from The 23rd World Tournament DLC and Bardock: Alone Against Fate DLC. You can see the original trailer for Goku's Next Journey in our previous post.





Fight against Goten as Goku (Blue Gi) in the upcoming Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC, Goku's Next Journey, coming this month. pic.twitter.com/m1Kr2Kugp5 It seems like someone has been training hard.Fight against Goten as Goku (Blue Gi) in the upcoming Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC, Goku's Next Journey, coming this month. #DBZK February 16, 2024

If you haven't tried out this particular Dragon Ball game on the Nintendo Switch, you can download a demo from the eShop. We also have a review here on Nintendo Life you can check out.