If you're a fan of Trombone Champ on Switch, then you might want to check out Disaster Band, an alternative that branches out to allow players to take control of 15 different intruments.

Developed by Produktivkeller Studios, the game is out now on the Switch eShop with an introductory discount of 25%. The gameplay is reminiscent of Trombone Champ in that you need to follow the guide to play along with the music as accurately (or inaccurately) as possible. Instruments available include trombone, violine, choir, and even a cat.

Unfortunately, however, the Switch version does not support the ability to download additional songs via mod.io, so if you're into that kind of thing, we wouldn't blame you for opting for the PS5, Xbox, or PC version.

For now, let's check out the key features:

- Online-Multiplayer for up to 4 players - If you are host or joining the party, if you play with friends or strangers: the low latency connection makes sure that more players mean more fun - Intuitive controls - Precise, direct and effortless: Disaster Band makes sure, that absolutely everybody can enjoy their way to musical success - 20 tracks out of the box - Get your friends and prove with these timeless classics that you have what it takes to be a master musician - 15 instruments to choose from - Experience the songs like never before: From classical greats like violin or trombone to exotic instruments and even cats meowing or a choir there are thousands of possible combinations.

What do you make of this one? Are you itching for more musical mayhem on Switch? Let us know your thoughts with a comment.