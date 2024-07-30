Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 773k

Fancy cleaning up the afterlife? The Crypt Custodian, the latest Metroidvania from solo developer Kyle Thompson should be on your radar. Today, publisher Top Hat Studios has revealed that the game will be launching on Nintendo Switch, alongside other platforms, on 27th August 2024 for $19.99.

Thompson's previous two games — Sheepo and Islets — both proved to be excellent takes on the Metroidvania genre, and Crypt Custodian looks to build upon that knowledge. From the premise alone, you can already tell the game is quirky, cute, and heartwarming; you're playing as a deceased cat (called Pluto) who is sentenced to being the afterworld's janitor. But after befriending some ghosts, Pluto discovers that there may be a treasure hidden in the afterlife that will allow him to speak with the living.

Crypt Custodian blends Thompson's Metroidvania prowess with the combat and abilities of a Zelda game. You'll need to solve puzzles, explore dungeons, and fight bosses in this expansive world, which consists of various interconnected biomes. Pluto can upgrade his skills and mix and match his abilities to better suit the scenario he finds himself in.

After watching the trailer, we're most excited to meet the other "residents" of the underworld who have been banished by Kendra, the Afterlife Guardian. You'll find out how they died, what caused them to be banished, and even buy items from some at The Sinner's Inn. The game looks gorgeous to boot, too.

2024 has already been a stellar year for Metroidvanias, with Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Animal Well, and Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus being three stand-outs in our camp. And with Islets getting an 8/10 from us back in 2022, we have high hopes for Crypt Custodian. Plus, it looks like it's doing something a little different.

Will you be grabbing Crypt Custodian on 27th August on Switch? Get dusting in the comments.