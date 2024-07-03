Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 771k

During Nintendo's Direct showcase last month, Capcom surprised everyone with the announcement of Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics.

Ahead of its arrival later this year, Marvel Games Product Development Manager Laura Hathaway has discussed this collaboration on the company's official podcast - mentioning how the objective was to "surprise and hopefully delight" fans. Here's what she had to say (via EventHubs):

"We're always looking for ways to really surprise and hopefully delight our fans. The idea of bringing these games back was always really, really exciting to us, so we're glad to finally be able to announce it."

Hathaway went on to mention how this game will still hit fans "right in the nostalgia" with cool features like gallery and sound archives, while also modernising the systems and making sure it's fun to play on current generation hardware.

This follows Capcom confirming a physical version of this collection will be released on the Switch and PlayStation. This package will come with seven titles, which you can see in action in the trailer above, or learn more about in the original announcement post: