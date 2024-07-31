Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 773k

Following the launch of Braid: Anniversary Edition on 14th May 2024, creator Jonathan Blow has lamented the game's performance, calling sales "utterly terrible".

Blow's ruminations have been compiled in a video from the YouTube channel Blow Fan and reported by our friends over at Push Square. It takes clips from his Twitch sessions in which he answers questions from fans, many of which seem to be fixated on Braid: Anniversary Edition's sales.

The clips illustrate Blow's increasing frustration with its performance: the first from 20th May featured a more optimistic vibe, with Blow stating that it's "a little too early" to determine what Braid's ongoing sales might look like in the coming weeks and months. Fast forward to 21st July and Blow simply states that sales for the game "have been terrible, they've been utterly terrible".

He also notes that Steam is undoubtedly the biggest platform for the studio, but had the decision been made to save on porting costs and forego a release on Switch and other consoles, sales would have still been disappointing.

Sadly, this is the reality of releasing a game in 2024 for many studios. The competition is simply too great when compared to Braid's initial launch in 2008. It's a shame though, since we thought the rerelease was well worth checking out, awarding it a coveted score of 9/10 in our review.