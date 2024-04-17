Developer Tomorrow Corporation has announced that it has delayed World of Goo 2 on the Switch to 2nd August, 2024.

Originally earmarked for 23rd May, the delay is apparently due to the team "pumping so much Goo" in the game - whatever that means. In layman's terms though, it's likely that the game simply needs a bit more time to iron out the details; you know, nuke the bugs, polish up the gameplay, the usual. We're fine with a delay if it means a better game is on the horizon.

pic.twitter.com/KhYfgnBJqB We are pumping so much Goo into World of Goo 2, that we need to enhance the game's launch date by moving it to Aug 2, 2024. We are proud to offer you this enhancement free of charge! Seriously, though: We appreciate your patience. https://t.co/MYHYRhZQi5 April 16, 2024

Announced during the Nintendo Direct back in February, World of Goo 2 is the sequel to the 2008 cult hit World of Goo, released on the Wii and Nintendo Switch, among other platforms. Its gameplay is centred aroung creating unique structures by utilising goo.

Tomorrow Corporation is also known for its work on Little Inferno, Human Resource Machine, and 7 Billion Humans, all of which are available on the Switch.