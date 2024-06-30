It seems another game localisation announcement may have been accidentally revealed ahead of Anime Expo 2024.

This time it's for the action role-playing game Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana, which is already available on the Nintendo Switch in Japan. In a now-deleted post on social media, XSEED Games shared an image of its line up for Anime Expo 2024 while referencing a demo.

As Gematsu notes, this was likely meant to be posted on the last day of this year's event and has been scheduled for the wrong date. This updated version of 'The Oath in Felghana' was originally released on the Switch in April 2023 and is based on Ys III: Wanderers From Ys.

If this is getting a local release then, we should hear more at Anime Expo 2024 between 4th - 7th July. Here's a bit about it:

"Ys: The Oath in Felghana was highly acclaimed as a masterpiece in the Ys action RPG series. This high-definition remastered version further improves the game with additional elements."

This follows news about the discovery of an English logo of The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II: