After its initial release in Japan on 28 September, 2023, Ys X: Nordics will be heading to the Nintendo Switch in the West in Fall 2024, courtesy of NIS America.
If it wasn't obvious from the game's title, this will be the tenth mainline game from the long-running Ys franchise, which started all the way back in 1987 with Ys I: Ancient Ys Vanished (also known as Ys: The Vanished Omens).
Ys X: Nordics brings naval exploration and combat to the franchise for the first time, boasting gorgeous visuals and slick storytelling. In fact, if you want a more in-depth breakdown of how the Japanese release holds up, then you can check out John Linneman's analysis via Digital Foundry right now.
Rather disappointingly, mind, the game will only come with Japanese language support via the PC version.
- Two Heroes, One Story: Bound by unexpected circumstances, the young adventurer Adol and the Norman pirate Karja must work together to determine the fate of Obelia Gulf and its people.
- Cross Action System: Swap between controlling Adol and Karja independently or together.
Combine their unique strengths to overcome enemies, and build up the Revenge Gauge to unleash devastating attacks.
- The Power of Mana: Harness the unique abilities of Mana to overcome challenges. Grapple and
slide through dungeons, demolish obstacles, create new platforms, and uncover hidden treasures and critical points.
- Sailor’s Delight: The sailing ship known as the Sandras takes your exploration to new levels.
Ocean travel, naval battles, and discovering uncharted islands are all made possible with this seaworthy vessel.
We'll be sure to keep you updated on a firm release date as soon as we hear more.
Will you be picking up Ys X: Nordics when it launches in the West later this year? Let us know with a comment down below.
Loved ys 8, but didn't really gel with 9 and stopped after a few hours. Loving the look of this one though, so we will see.
That's fine if it only has Japanese voice acting, almost always sounds better in Japanese given how high quality the talent is over there. Excited for this looks a lot closer to Ys VIII. I enjoyed IX but being trapped in the city for most of it was a mood killer.
This is the most exciting news!
I know they were also looking to bring over the remake of 4 too, I hope that’s in the cards still!
The Switch introduced me to this series with 8 and now it is one of my
Very favorites
Big kudos for dropping the DF link.
While it's obviously better looking on PS5, it seems like the switch (badum-tish) to in-house development paid off in terms of the performance, which is all I was really looking for. Just didn't want the long sections of really low framerates that plagued Ys VIII and (to a much larger extent) IX. This is especially nice considering the game is apparently a nice visual improvement from the previous two games as well.
I plan to buy very little new software this year, but Ys X is definitely on the list.
I love JRPGs but I could never get into Ys8 despite only hearing good things about it
Might give the series another try though if this reviews well enough
Yessssssss they just made me happy! Now THIS is a good gift for this day lol
Always happy to see games get released also outside of Japan, first and foremost for those who wouldn't be able to play them otherwise and also for those like me who could regardless, but are much facilitated in doing so thanks to it!
This announcement also works as a reminder that I really need to finally play the Ys series when I can!
I highly recommend it, it's a near perfect series of games hindered only by their technical state in the last years. X breaks this trend and looks much better while also running way smoother.
I ended up loving the Ys games after not playing them for decades. Ys III: Wanderers from Ys on the SNES was the last game I'd played in the series before finally going back and playing through the entire catalog (excluding the Japanese exclusives), and fell in love with the series, all over again.
According to the Gematsu article, the Switch version will have English and Japanese audio support and English and French text support. I can deal with that.
That said, I'd do ANYTHING to not have to endure another screeching Japanese audio experience. I've been playing the Dragon Quest games in Japanese for a decade, now, and maybe it's just me, but does everything have to be screamed?
Yooooo let's goooooo. 2 banger games this year. Hopefully Kuro / Daybreak 2 english next year (I guess around Q2?)
Also, I got the limited edition for this in Japan with the Ys X bag it's dope af.
That's some good news, but... What's about Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana?
Fantastic, now give us the first seven games in the series: Ys I & II Chronicles (originally known as Legacy of Ys), Ys III Memoire: The Oath in Felghana (originally known as Wanderers from Ys), Ys IV: Memories of Celceta (originally known as Mask of the Sun and Dawn of Ys), Ys V: Lost Kefin, Kingdom of Sand, Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim, and Ys Seven.
I skipped IX but will definitely get X when it releases. Looks great.
I’ve completed 8 and 9 so am eagerly awaiting this one. The new gameplay and visuals look amazing.
