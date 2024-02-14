Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

After its initial release in Japan on 28 September, 2023, Ys X: Nordics will be heading to the Nintendo Switch in the West in Fall 2024, courtesy of NIS America.

If it wasn't obvious from the game's title, this will be the tenth mainline game from the long-running Ys franchise, which started all the way back in 1987 with Ys I: Ancient Ys Vanished (also known as Ys: The Vanished Omens).

Ys X: Nordics brings naval exploration and combat to the franchise for the first time, boasting gorgeous visuals and slick storytelling. In fact, if you want a more in-depth breakdown of how the Japanese release holds up, then you can check out John Linneman's analysis via Digital Foundry right now.

Rather disappointingly, mind, the game will only come with Japanese language support via the PC version.

- Two Heroes, One Story: Bound by unexpected circumstances, the young adventurer Adol and the Norman pirate Karja must work together to determine the fate of Obelia Gulf and its people.

- Cross Action System: Swap between controlling Adol and Karja independently or together.

Combine their unique strengths to overcome enemies, and build up the Revenge Gauge to unleash devastating attacks.

- The Power of Mana: Harness the unique abilities of Mana to overcome challenges. Grapple and

slide through dungeons, demolish obstacles, create new platforms, and uncover hidden treasures and critical points.

- Sailor’s Delight: The sailing ship known as the Sandras takes your exploration to new levels.

Ocean travel, naval battles, and discovering uncharted islands are all made possible with this seaworthy vessel.

We'll be sure to keep you updated on a firm release date as soon as we hear more.

Will you be picking up Ys X: Nordics when it launches in the West later this year? Let us know with a comment down below.