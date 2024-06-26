Ahead of the arrival of The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak next month on the Switch, it seems an English localisation of the sequel is also on the way.

Although a local announcement for The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II was already possibly being teased ahead of this year's Anime Expo, a PlayStation 5 user discovered the Japanese store page logo changes to English when the system is set to display in English.

A similar situation reportedly played out ahead of the reveal of The Quintessential Quintuplets titles here in the West. In addition to this, a subtitle underneath the English Trails through Daybreak II logo reads "Day will break again".

NIS America's Anime Expo event on 5th July 2024 will include a panel for The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak, so maybe we'll hear about the sequel's localisation then. The Japanese Switch release of the second game was originally confirmed earlier this year in April, and will be arriving on 25th July 2024.

The first game in the Daybreak arc is due out on the same date as the Anime Expo panel, with a demo now available to try out on the Switch eShop.