This week saw the return of Jade, Pey'j and friends in Beyond Good & Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition and while it's well worth celebrating, many fans are now wondering what's going on with Beyond Good and Evil 2, which was announced a lifetime ago.

In an official update earlier this week, the game's social media account confirmed that "yes" the second game is "still in development". This confirmation was attached to a message about the new Anniversary Edition of the first game:

Yes, Beyond Good & Evil 2 is still in development, and we cannot wait for you to discover more about Jade's past in the 20th Anniversary Edition! ☀️ — Beyond Good and Evil (@bgegame) June 24, 2024

Beyond Good and Evil 2 is a prequel to the original game and the Anniversary Edition of the first game actually includes a new treasure hunt that unlocks cosmetic rewards that "tie into Jade's past - and to the pirates of Beyond Good and Evil 2".

