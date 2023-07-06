There's some incredibly sad news coming out of Ubisoft Montpellier today. Beyond Good and Evil 2 game designer and creative director Emile Morel has passed away at the age of 40.
IGN originally spotted tributes on LinkedIn. Morel previously worked on games like Rayman Legends as a senior game designer and started out at Ubisoft in 2009 according to his profile on the website.
Here's one message shared by a former colleague:
M. Gabrielle Shrager: "Emile Morel, creative director of BGE2, left us behind this week at the shockingly young age of 40. A cherished colleague for over a decade at Ubisoft Montpellier, we laughed and wept through good times and bad, and shipped a lot great games together. Emile was so very proud of Beyond Good and Evil 2, the Space Monkeys and his teammates. He will be sorely missed. May it be shipped in his name. RIP Emile."
Ubisoft has not shared a statement, but many people across social media and other platforms are already paying their respects to Emile.
On behalf of the team and community here at Nintendo Life, our thoughts go out to Emile's family, friends and colleagues.
May he rest in peace. Prayers to his family and friends.
While Ubisoft has a terrible track record when it comes to employee treatment, one cannot deny the two most-recent Rayman games having played a big role revitalizing 2D platformers, along with the early New Super Mario Bros. entries.
R.I.P.
dang, 40?! that is young. wonder what the cause was? RIP
Both Legends and Origins were modern platformer masterpieces that are very overlooked. His legacy will live on through his games and what he gave to us.
Well that’s horrible. Thoughts with his family and best to not let this descend into needless speculation.
40?? That's really sad
Game designers, like musicians and all other artists, live forever through their work. Rayman Legends is a platforming masterpiece
My thoughts are with his family and friends
That was my favorite game to play on the PS VITA., my condolences to his family and his UBI SOFT family. Thank you for giving us fun and and great gaming memories…🙏🙏🙏
May he rest in peace and game in heaven with other industry legends such as Iwata-San.
40 is too young. Wish his family the best.
How sad. My condolences to his family.
Rayman Legends is my favorite 2D platformer of all time. Ubisoft somehow took a look at what Nintendo was doing with games like New Super Mario Bros. Wii and Donkey Kong Country Returns and made something that, in my opinion, managed to surpass their original inspiration.
It's one of the prettiest looking games I've ever played, but visuals don't mean a whole lot of the gameplay itself isn't very fun. So if he was the senior game designer, I owe a lot of that game's enjoyability to him. I've probably beaten Legends at least six times, first on Wii U and then Switch, and I actually just dipped back into it on PlayStation Plus like a week ago. I haven't collected all the Teensies on that file yet, though, so maybe I'll do that in his honor. I'll do a little more research about what goes into his exact job title so I can specifically be on the lookout for things that came together thanks to his oversight and appreciate it. It's easy to forget that behind all the lines of code, there is a human touch behind every game we play. Humans who touch not only the games themselves, but the hearts of players everywhere.
Thank you for your contributions to such an amazing game. He isn't gone, he's just jamming out with granny in the Land of the Livid Dead.
I remember playing Rayman Legends with my siblings late at night (When we're supposed to be in bed). We had so many memories!
RIP thanks for all the joy you've brought everyone, prays to your family.
May he Rest In Peace🙏🏾
RIP, well now it looks like Beyond Good and Evil 2 is truly never gonna happen and even if it did it won't be the same BG&E 2 that Emile Morel envision. Such sad loss for all five sides (his family, his co-workers, the company, the community, and fans of the game).
So young. I’m so terrified of death, every time I see this stuff if makes me want to run out and get a full body scan to make sure I am 100% healthy.
“May it be shipped in his name.”
May it be shipped, period!
I actually yelled no when my mind processed what I read, this is so sad, and at age 40, too young, may he rest in peace.
