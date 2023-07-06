There's some incredibly sad news coming out of Ubisoft Montpellier today. Beyond Good and Evil 2 game designer and creative director Emile Morel has passed away at the age of 40.

IGN originally spotted tributes on LinkedIn. Morel previously worked on games like Rayman Legends as a senior game designer and started out at Ubisoft in 2009 according to his profile on the website.

Here's one message shared by a former colleague:

M. Gabrielle Shrager: "Emile Morel, creative director of BGE2, left us behind this week at the shockingly young age of 40. A cherished colleague for over a decade at Ubisoft Montpellier, we laughed and wept through good times and bad, and shipped a lot great games together. Emile was so very proud of Beyond Good and Evil 2, the Space Monkeys and his teammates. He will be sorely missed. May it be shipped in his name. RIP Emile."

Ubisoft has not shared a statement, but many people across social media and other platforms are already paying their respects to Emile.

On behalf of the team and community here at Nintendo Life, our thoughts go out to Emile's family, friends and colleagues.