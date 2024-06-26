Beyond Good & Evil
Beyond Good & Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition is now available on multiple platforms including the Switch and if you're interested to know if this remaster is worth your while, you might want to read.

We've gathered some of the reviews already doing the rounds online (we’re working on our own at the time of writing, so watch this space), and while not every single one is focused on the Switch release, they still offer an idea of what you can expect if you are a returning of this title, which originally debuted on the GameCube and other platforms in 2003.

So, here are some ratings so far, starting off with our friends at Push Square, which gave the game 8 out of 10:

"A bona fide classic remastered with love and care. This edition brings smooth visuals, a beautifully recreated musical score, and well-presented supplemental materials. It certainly shows its age, but like all great art, Beyond Good & Evil weathers the test of time with grace."

Press Start also gave the game an 8, calling it a "pleasing revival of a cult classic":

"Beyond Good & Evil's 20th Anniversary Edition does a commendable job of freshening up an experience that had long aged out of its must-play status. Enhanced visuals that don't dull the original charm, welcome quality-of-life and control improvements and a nice smattering of extra content go a long way to making this a worthwhile revisit to Hillys."

YouTube channel SwitchUp said the game was an easy recommendation, awarding it 88%:

"I can forgive the gameplay for some of its more dated aspects, yes - some its animations feel well 20 years old, but there's so much excellent stuff here."

The Sixth Axis gave it 9 out of 10, summing it up as the best way to play this classic:

"Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary really is the best way to play this classic cult title, bringing it up to date in terms of controls, resolutions and more. The underlying game may show its age at times, especially during the enforced stealth sections, but there is so much charm and character here that it deserves a whole new audience."

And last of all, Metro gave the Anniversary Edition a slightly lower score of 7 out of 10:

"This is undoubtedly one of the best PlayStation 2 remasters ever made and quite the birthday present for Beyond Good & Evil fans (even if the 20th was technically last Christmas). The game definitely shows its age at times, but this remaster makes a compelling argument for why a sequel should happen. But even if it doesn’t, we’ll always have the original and this newly definitive version of it."

