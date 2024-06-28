Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 770k

The Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition arrives on the Switch next month and to help promote this upcoming release a new overview trailer has been uploaded.

This trailer is only available in Japanese right now, but goes in depth with the challenges across all of the games. In case you missed our initial coverage, here are the titles included in this new package:

If an English version of this trailer is released, we'll be sure to update you. This title arrives on 18th July and will be available in a 'Deluxe Set' which comes with a Golden replica NES cartridge. In Japan, Switch fans will receive two wireless Famicom controllers.