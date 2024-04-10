Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 763k

A new exclusive from Insider Gaming journalist Tom Henderson has provided an update about Ubisoft's Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake.

The previous update claimed the project had reached an "important milestone" and now according to this latest report, the remake of the game has been completely "remade from scratch" but is still in an early stage of development.

"Footage sent to Insider Gaming under the condition that it does not go public shows the game is somewhat still in an early stage (missing textures, assets, etc.) and is, unfortunately, likely a ways off from release."

This rework supposedly includes a "complete graphical overhaul, new animations, mechanics for combat and parkour" and more. The title has also supposedly been "rewritten" and "recaptured in mocap". The same exclusive suggests the original voice of the Prince (Yuri Lowenthal) will "no longer be reprising his role".

Sources have told the outlet a "more prominent update" could be shared by Ubisoft soon, so hopefully the "troubled development" it's reportedly been dealing with is finally out of the way.

