Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 768k

In case you missed the initial announcement, The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak has a new demo, and it can now be downloaded on the Switch eShop.

As we previously mentioned, the demo for this turn-based RPG will allow you to play through the game's prologue and you can even carry across your save date to the main game. Nintendo has also released a new trailer, which you can check out above.

"Follow the spriggan known as Van Arkride as he takes on a case that will change the nation’s fate…as well as his own. Explore the vibrant Republic of Calvard while transitioning seamlessly between action field battles and turn-based combat in an all-new chapter of the legendary series."

Trails through Daybreak will be released for Switch next month on 5th July 2024. You can learn more in our feature: