Nintendo has announced a new batch of Switch Online icons you can only "get by playing" its digital retro library.

It's already hosted missions like this for Super Mario World and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and now it's Donkey Kong's turn. This time, Switch Online members will need to boot up the NES and arcade hit Donkey Kong via the app.

This will give you access to multiple themed icons featuring both Mario and Donkey Kong. You'll have until 1st July 2024 to unlock the nine designs, which are priced at 10 Platinum Points each.

The original Donkey Kong game will also make a return next month in the recently announced Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition. It will join 12 other NES titles and will come with over 150 challenges when it launches on 18th July 2024.