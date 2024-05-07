Earlier this year, Nintendo introduced a new system to Switch Online 'Missions and Rewards' where users unlock icons when they play particular retro games.

We've seen it with Super Mario World previously, and now the same type of promotion is live for The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past. This time you'll be able to unlock classic avatars of Link, Zelda and various other characters and enemies from the game for 10 Platinum Points each.

Here are the requirements (thanks for the heads up, NSO Alerts):

"Play The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past while the event is active to be able to redeem points for icon elements related to this game..."

All you need to do is boot these games up and this should be enough to allow you to then purchase these icons. Of course, you'll also need to have an active Switch Online subscription. This offer will run until 3rd June 2024.

Some Play & Redeem Super Mario and Animal Crossing icons have also been added to the rotation.