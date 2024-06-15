Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 769k

Alongside the new game announcement at the special Shovel Knight 10th anniversary broadcast, Yacht Club games also announced a whole bunch of other new content on the way. We're talking about a new enhanced version of the original game, Shovel Knight DLC, an update on Mina The Hollower, and much more.

With so much revealed at this event, we've put together this round up - featuring everything you can expect from Yacht Club in the future. This includes some projects which are "coming soon", some "summer 2024" releases, and even a TBD release. It's all happening on the Shovel Knight front!

Oh, and there's also new merchandise, live events, and cameos on the way - including Shovel Knight "refeaturing" in games like For Honor, Brawlhalla, and Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout. There are even some sales currently taking place! So here's the round up of everything on the way in the land of Shovel Knight and beyond!

Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX - Coming Soon

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 769k

"This brand new title is an enhanced edition of the original adventure with an array of exciting new features such as 20 new playable characters, online multiplayer, rewind/save states, cheats, and more."

Shovel Knight Dig Wicked Wishes Free DLC - Summer 2024

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 769k

"The final free DLC pack forShovel Knight Dig. It is chock-full of adventure, quests, new bosses & more! Shovel Knight Dig will also be coming to Xbox & PlayStation platforms. The game is 50% off on all participating platforms."

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon Paradox Pack Free DLC - Summer 2024

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 769k

"This free DLC pack features Mod Support (PC only), new playable characters, new stages, secrets, challenges, and more! The game is also 50% off on all participating platforms."

Mina the Hollower - TBD

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 769k

"Yacht Club Games gave an update on their highly anticipated title. They announced that they are nearing the completion of the initial pass on all level content. As 'Mina the Hollower' has evolved, it has grown significantly larger than initially anticipated, incorporating an expansive overworld and more RPG elements. Expect a grand gameplay reveal in the near future."

New Merchandise, Live events, Cameos and More!

"In this section, Yacht Club Games unveiled the following announcements:- Two new merchandise partnerships with Insert Coin and Sanshee-A new 10th anniversary Shovel Knight art book with Udon Entertainment-A super cool & limited T-Shirt drop on their merch store-Upcoming new merch releases with Fangamer and Symbiote Studios - A Shovel of Hope vinyl repress with legendary artists, Akira Kitamura (Creator ofMega Man) and Hitoshi Ariga (Illustrator for Mega Man & Pokemon) teaming up to create brand new cover art. - Live events in California with Requiem Cafe event (June 15th- 30th) and a Live Panel at Giant Robot (July 10th)-A world-wide Game Jam (Starts November 2024)- Cameo refeaturing with For Honor (July 18th), Brawlhalla (TBD), and Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout (June 26th)"

See anything here you like? In case you missed it, there's a brand new Shovel Knight title on the way as well that will launch Shovel Knight into a brand new dimension of gaming! You can find out more about this project in our previous post, which includes some teasers from the developer, Don't forget to check out our other Shovel Knight content across our network, and make sure you vote in our poll!