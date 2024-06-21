Deep Cut Splatoon 3 Summer Nights
Image: Nintendo

Summer Nights, the next seasonal event coming to Splatoon 3, was announced just under a month ago. And now Nintendo has revealed the details about the accompanying Splatfest.

As you'd expect from a summer-themed party, this Splatfest is asking fans to pick a place you'd reserve for a whole day. The options are a Palace, a Theme Park, or a Beach. Not the easiest decision, but we think we'd have to go for the Beach.

The Splatfest kicks off on 13th July at 1am BST and runs until 15th July 00:59am BST. Going by previous Splatfest times, we expect that the US equivalent will be on 12th July at 5pm PT to 14th July at 4:59pm PT.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube769k
Watch on YouTube

The last Splatfest was back in May and was considerably less chipper that a Summer celebration. It wanted to know what you'd do at world's end. Bucket List won that one.

Don't forget, we've also got a guide on all previous and upcoming Splatfests, which we'll update with all the times for the July 2024 Splatfest.

Are you still hopping online to play Splatfests? Let us know in the comments.