Summer Nights, the next seasonal event coming to Splatoon 3, was announced just under a month ago. And now Nintendo has revealed the details about the accompanying Splatfest.

As you'd expect from a summer-themed party, this Splatfest is asking fans to pick a place you'd reserve for a whole day. The options are a Palace, a Theme Park, or a Beach. Not the easiest decision, but we think we'd have to go for the Beach.

The Splatfest kicks off on 13th July at 1am BST and runs until 15th July 00:59am BST. Going by previous Splatfest times, we expect that the US equivalent will be on 12th July at 5pm PT to 14th July at 4:59pm PT.





A palace, a theme park or a beach? Either way, make sure to reserve the weekend of July 13th for this summery ☀️ Summer Nights update! 🌕A palace, a theme park or a beach? Either way, make sure to reserve the weekend of July 13th for this summery #Splatoon3 Splatfest! pic.twitter.com/skFPoqHuEE June 21, 2024

The last Splatfest was back in May and was considerably less chipper that a Summer celebration. It wanted to know what you'd do at world's end. Bucket List won that one.

Don't forget, we've also got a guide on all previous and upcoming Splatfests, which we'll update with all the times for the July 2024 Splatfest.