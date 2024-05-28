Nintendo has today announced that the 'Summer Nights' Splatoon 3 event will be coming to the Splatlands as a part of Sizzle Season 2024.

If you remember 'FrostyFest,' 'Splatoween' or 'SpringFest,' then you probably know the drill here too. Splatsville and Inkopolis will be "soaked in summery vibes" as the event kicks off a seasonal Splatfest (the theme of which is TBA) and some free Headgear items will be thrown in too.

As has previously been the case, the announcement tweets from @NintendoUK also confirmed that Deep Cut, the Squid Sisters and Off the Hook will be dressed up for special performances throughout the event.

The streets of Splatsville and Inkopolis will be soaked in summery vibes when the Summer Nights Splatfest comes to #Splatoon3 Sizzle Season 2024. Stay tuned for more deets! pic.twitter.com/CwOEDqmHwk May 28, 2024

pic.twitter.com/YIKojRpIwD Look forward to snagging some splashy headgear to celebrate Summer Nights in style! #Splatoon3 May 28, 2024

While we don't currently have a specific date for the 'Summer Nights' celebrations, Sizzle Season 2024 kicks off on 1st June. Expect to see some more information in the coming weeks, we suppose.