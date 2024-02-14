Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

You read the headline correctly — Hollow Knight: Silksong was officially revealed to the world five years ago today, on 14th February 2019.

The sequel to Hollow Knight, Silksong follows your rival-turned-friend Hornet, who is captured and taken to the kingdom of Pharloom, where she must escape and reach the top of the kingdom to find a "shining citadel". Hornet's adventure was originally planned as DLC for the acclaimed indie hand-drawn Metroidvania, but developer Team Cherry eventually expanded it into a full-blown sequel.

Over the past few years, news on Silksong has been pretty sporadic, with 2019 being the most jam-packed, including character reveals, details on new areas, and even a Nintendo Treehouse: Live at E3 2019.

Fans have been clamouring for updates, keeping themselves busy in amusing ways — such as drawing the Knight every single day. But the biggest update came in 2022 when Xbox featured Silksong in its E3 presentation — a presentation where every game mentioned would be coming out in "the next 12 months".

That obviously didn't happen, and we haven't had a new release date for the game since the May 2023 update. In fact, we haven't heard a peep from Team Cherry on Silksong since. Fans did spot asset updates in the backend of Steam last September, but that's really it.

We didn't think we'd be sitting here five years down the line à la Metroid Prime 4 (which was "rebooted" five years ago) still waiting for it, but here we are. And honestly, Team Cherry, take all the time you need.

Will 2024 be the year we finally get Hollow Knight: Silksong? Can you wait much longer? Vote in our poll below and let us know in the comments what you think.