You read the headline correctly — Hollow Knight: Silksong was officially revealed to the world five years ago today, on 14th February 2019.
The sequel to Hollow Knight, Silksong follows your rival-turned-friend Hornet, who is captured and taken to the kingdom of Pharloom, where she must escape and reach the top of the kingdom to find a "shining citadel". Hornet's adventure was originally planned as DLC for the acclaimed indie hand-drawn Metroidvania, but developer Team Cherry eventually expanded it into a full-blown sequel.
Over the past few years, news on Silksong has been pretty sporadic, with 2019 being the most jam-packed, including character reveals, details on new areas, and even a Nintendo Treehouse: Live at E3 2019.
Fans have been clamouring for updates, keeping themselves busy in amusing ways — such as drawing the Knight every single day. But the biggest update came in 2022 when Xbox featured Silksong in its E3 presentation — a presentation where every game mentioned would be coming out in "the next 12 months".
That obviously didn't happen, and we haven't had a new release date for the game since the May 2023 update. In fact, we haven't heard a peep from Team Cherry on Silksong since. Fans did spot asset updates in the backend of Steam last September, but that's really it.
We didn't think we'd be sitting here five years down the line à la Metroid Prime 4 (which was "rebooted" five years ago) still waiting for it, but here we are. And honestly, Team Cherry, take all the time you need.
Will 2024 be the year we finally get Hollow Knight: Silksong? Can you wait much longer? Vote in our poll below and let us know in the comments what you think.
This game doesn't exists. Even if it shows up at the Xbox Event tomorrow I'll pretend it still isn't real.
Tbh I kinda forgot all about this game. If it does exist then it better be known soon cause it looks like the hype is dwindling now.
As much as I respect the desire of an indie like Team Cherry to remain small to retain creative control, I don't think it's worth it. Once your creation becomes part of popular culture, you kinda have a responsibility to deliver new work every now and then.
I'm sure I'll be very excited once this game releases but as of right now, I don't exactly feel impatient anymore. I've already waited this long so I don't mind waiting longer 😅
in order to celebrate, im listening the its amazing OST!!
@Twilite9 They absolutely have no responsibility to do anything. These are people making a game, it's their game and they can do as they please. I don't even understand how someone can have thoughts like this, much less share them.
@Twilite9 ?
I get the impatience, considering how long it's taking, but I couldn't disagree with the broader gist of this sentiment more. They don't have a responsibility to release games on some arbitrary time-table you dictate. They're working on their game, and they'll release it when they're ready.
Which is something I appreciate more about indie game development in general: a commitment to releasing complete, quality products vs the messy, half-finished, early access scams that pollute the AAA market.
It’ll be ready when it’s ready, same with Prime 4. All I need to know is that they’re working on it and I’m good.
@Twilite9 They literally don’t owe anybody anything
It'll arrive when it's ready, but is it so hard for Team Cherry to just admit the game is still in development? Not even a simple progress check or update. At this point, I don't even blame the fans for being frustrated anymore, companies cannot go silent on game development for months/years at a time. Especially to the backers who already paid for the game during the kickstarter.
