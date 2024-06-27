Nintendo recently held its latest Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, during which questions were raised about the company, its practices, and of course, future hardware.

Rather unexpectedly, however, one question raised concerns regarding Shigeru Miyamoto's age and role at Nintendo, with the attendee noting their wish that creators "take care of their bodies".

The information here comes courtesy of @NStyles on social media, so until we receive the official translation from Nintendo, keep in mind that the wording may not be exact:

Q: I would like to ask Mr. Miyamoto a question. Creators are aging. I want them to continue making games, but I also want them to take care of their bodies. I would like to know if Miyamoto-san will continue to take the lead in making games. A: Thank you for your concern. As expected, being the oldest among them makes me nervous. I feel comfortable working at the company. It's not that I don't look at game development at all, but I have the younger generation make it without doing any actual work, and I've been able to pass it on smoothly, but the people I've taken over the job from are also getting older, so it's better to have younger people make it. I also want to take over. I'm very involved with Pikmin Bloom, so I appreciate your support.

Of course, it should be noted that while Miyamoto is indeed still involved in endeavours such as Pikmin Bloom and the Super Mario Bros. Movie franchise, he also acts as a Representative Director for the company, so we imagine he's keeping himself pretty busy on a day-to-day basis. Here's hoping he continues his work for many more years to come.

Elsewhere, Nintendo also addressed fan interest in its game music and whether it would utilise streaming services in the future. Rather predictably, Nintendo didn't commit to anything and simply stated, "We recognize that people have an attachment to game music, so we hold concerts and other events. We believe that music is also necessary for expanding IP, so we want to use it to make people happy".