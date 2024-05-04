Square Enix has a plethora of RPG series under its belt, but of all of them, SaGa is certainly its most experimental, unique, and the hardest to crack into.

Starting life on the Game Boy, and initially marketed as a Final Fantasy spin-off in the West, the SaGa series is known for ditching traditional levelling mechanics and storytelling for something a bit more open. While earlier games have you selecting characters and classes as blank-slates, later entries had a set cast with their own individual storylines.

These are not easy games to get into — but those who love them really love them. And we applaud Square Enix for sticking with this series over the years to give us a whole different kind of turn-based RPG. But the real question — what is the best SaGa game?

We've asked you lovely readers to rank every single SaGa game you've played that launched on a Nintendo system. That's 10 titles — including Collection of SaGa, which contains the three GB games, on Switch. This list doesn't include the mobile games or the two PlayStation exclusives, SaGa Frontier 2 or Unlimited SaGa.

The results are glimmering for you down below, but remember: this ranking is governed by User Ratings for each game on our database and is subject to real-time fluctuations, even after publication. That means it's still possible to influence and alter the ranking below. To do so, simply click on the game you wish to rate and assign a score on the Game Page.

So then, let's find out what your favourite SaGa game is, dear readers:

Frequently Asked Questions

Which SaGa game should I play first?

Good question! Like lots of RPG franchises, none of the SaGa games are connected. That means you can play the SaGa series in whatever order you like. Even Romancing SaGa and Final Fantasy Legend, while sharing titles, are not related between numerical entries.

If you're looking to start somewhere, however, we'd recommend the two newest entries in the series — SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions or SaGa Emerald Beyond. Both are available on the Switch eShop and present a more streamlined version of the SaGa series formula, albeit with all of the tropes and trappings. So you're getting a cleaner, more refined experience.

If you want to go a bit older, Romancing SaGa 3 is also a great place to start. Of the SNES games, it's the most polished and most accessible. But don't go in expecting any of the games to be easy.

Are the SaGa games difficult?

Difficult isn't perhaps the right word for it, but they're certainly a little hard to get into. The SaGa series forgoes traditional experience points and most of the games don't follow a linear story. They also don't really do a lot of hand-holding. So aside from the games that have set character stories — think SaGa Frontier or the two Switch titles — they're very non-linear and you have to work out a lot of different things.

Is SaGa related to Final Fantasy?

Not really, but you could argue that Final Fantasy sort-of gave us SaGa.

Akitoshi Kawazu, creator of the franchise, worked on Final Fantasy II — the second NES/Famicom entry — as the game designer, coming up with many of the newer battle and levelling mechanics. While many working on Final Fantasy didn't enjoy these new mechanics, they live on in the SaGa series.

As for Western naming conventions, Square decided to name the first SaGa game The Final Fantasy Legend to try and draw more eyes to the game. Simple as that. Otherwise, the two franchises are unrelated.

Is SaGa Frontier 2 coming to Switch?

Probably! Well, nothing is definite yet, but series creator Kawazu has long been teasing a remaster of the PS1 RPG. Which would make sense given that SaGa Frontier Remastered is on Switch.

In fact, as recently as 1st April 2024, Kawazu told fans to "Please be patient." (via Gematsu) In the same breath, he also said that this is not a remaster announcement" but it's about as close as you can get without saying "here is the announcement", right?