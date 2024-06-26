Infogrames, the newly revived publishing label and subsidiary of Atari, has announced that it has acquired the Surgeon Simulator franchise after finalising a deal with tinyBuild Inc.

This follows the previous acquisition of Totally Reliable Delivery Service back in April 2024, announced to coincide with Infograme's revival. As for Surgeon Simulator, there's currently only one entry available on the Switch, titled Surgeon Simulator CPR (co-op play ready). The original game launched in 2013 with a direct sequel following in 2020 for PC and 2021 for Xbox.

Infogrames Manager, Geoffroy Châteauvieux, had the following to say:

“More than 10 years after the release of the original, Surgeon Simulator remains a popular and unique franchise. This was a rare opportunity to acquire a game with a timeless appeal, and we are excited to have Surgeon Simulator within the Infogrames portfolio.”

As part of the acqusition, Infogrames will look to extent the reach of the current Surgeon Simulator games, explore the possibility of new entries in the franchise, and utilise brand and merchandise collaborations to 'preserve and expand the franchise'.

Atari also recently acquired the Intellivision branding along with over 200 games. It's not known what the long-term plan is with this acqusition, but developer Digital Eclipse will be exploring the console war between the Atari 2600 and the Intellivision with the newly announced Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Expanded Edition. It will add 2 new timelines to the game along with a whopping 39 playable titles.