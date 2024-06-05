Occasionally, Nintendo will offer free items via its Switch Home Menu news channel and the latest promotion allows Inklings (and Octolings) to redeem a free banner in Splatoon 3.

This is a "special banner" featuring the player characters from the team Jackpot - aka the Splatoon 3 World Championship 2024 winning team. Once you've launched the game from the latest Splatoon 3 article, you'll be able to collect this banner from the in-game lobby terminal.





Last week, Splatoon 3 was updated to Version 8.0.0 adding a new season and catalog changes, changes to the game's multiplayer, Splatfest, Salmon Run, and various bug fixes across multiple modes in the game.