Splatoon 3
Image: Nintendo

Occasionally, Nintendo will offer free items via its Switch Home Menu news channel and the latest promotion allows Inklings (and Octolings) to redeem a free banner in Splatoon 3.

This is a "special banner" featuring the player characters from the team Jackpot - aka the Splatoon 3 World Championship 2024 winning team. Once you've launched the game from the latest Splatoon 3 article, you'll be able to collect this banner from the in-game lobby terminal.

Last week, Splatoon 3 was updated to Version 8.0.0 adding a new season and catalog changes, changes to the game's multiplayer, Splatfest, Salmon Run, and various bug fixes across multiple modes in the game.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube768k
Watch on YouTube

Will you be redeeming this free banner? Have you updated to 8.0.0 yet? Let us know in the comments.