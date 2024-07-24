Nintendo has stripped the team that won the recent 2024 Splatoon 3 World Championships of its first place win following evidence of racist behaviour from "certain members of team Jackpot".

In an official statement released by the official Nintendo Versus account on Twitter, the company said that the North American team's win "will be considered vacated" and team members will not receive trophies.

You can find the tweet and the full statement in text below:

An update on the 2024 Splatoon 3 World Championship: pic.twitter.com/pYUMQzmj7S July 23, 2024

It has come to our attention that certain members of team Jackpot, the team that recently won the Splatoon 3 World Championship, acted in a manner that is not in line with our Community Guidelines while playing the Splatoon 3 game. As a result, team Jackpot's win will be considered vacated, and the team will not receive trophies associated with the event.

Additionally, the in-game Splashtag banner commemorating their win will be adjusted via an upcoming software update. Nintendo cares deeply about our players and our community, and we take our responsibility to uphold our Community Guidelines seriously.

The Splashtag banner referenced features the winning team's player characters and was made available to all players for free back in June following the team's win.

The tweets referencing the Jackpot banner from both the SplatoonNA and Nintendo of America accounts have been deleted and, as detailed in the statement above, the banner itself will be removed from the game via an update.