Summer is finally here, so it's time for Splatoon 3's fresh batch of seasonal goodies to enter the Splatlands.

'Sizzle Season 2024' arrives on 1st June with new weapons, stages, gear and even a fresh Big Run game mode in tow. All of these new additions have been shared on the @SplatoonNA and @NintendoUK Twitter accounts in recent weeks and we have collected them together for you to check out below.

So, let's take a look at what's new in Splatoon 3 Sizzle Season 2024.

Splatoon 3 Sizzle Season 2024 - Every New Feature

Weapons

Base Weapons

Wellstring V - A new Stringer that fires out five arrows in one shot, each of which can be charged to explode after they hit.

- A new Stringer that fires out five arrows in one shot, each of which can be charged to explode after they hit. Mint Decavitator - This all-new Splatana sends out ink waves when swung horizontally and a wide-reaching close-range attack when charged.



- This all-new Splatana sends out ink waves when swung horizontally and a wide-reaching close-range attack when charged. Custom Wellstring V - All the same abilities as the new Wellstring V but with a Point Sensor / Wave Breaker loadout.



- All the same abilities as the new Wellstring V but with a Point Sensor / Wave Breaker loadout. Charcoal Decavitator - A variant of the new Splatana with a Splash Wall sub and Inkjet special.



- A variant of the new Splatana with a Splash Wall sub and Inkjet special. Bamboozler 14 Mk II - A fresh take on the Bamboozler 14 Mk I with a Fizzy Bomb sub and Super Chump special.



- A fresh take on the Bamboozler 14 Mk I with a Fizzy Bomb sub and Super Chump special. Recycled Brella 24 Mk II - All the same stats as the Recycled Brella 24 Mk I but now paired with Toxic Mist and Splashdown.



- All the same stats as the Recycled Brella 24 Mk I but now paired with Toxic Mist and Splashdown. Heavy Edit Splatling Nouveau - The standard Heavy Edit Splatling gets a fresh lick of paint and a new Splat Bomb / Crab Tank loadout.



- The standard Heavy Edit Splatling gets a fresh lick of paint and a new Splat Bomb / Crab Tank loadout. Custom Range Blaster - Similar to the OG Range Blaster but with the more attack-focused loadout of a Splat Bomb sub and Kraken Royale special.



- Similar to the OG Range Blaster but with the more attack-focused loadout of a Splat Bomb sub and Kraken Royale special. Custom Douser Dualies FF - Much the same as the normal Douser Dualies FF but paired with a Burst Bomb sub and Triple Inkstrike special.



- Much the same as the normal Douser Dualies FF but paired with a Burst Bomb sub and Triple Inkstrike special. Custom Hydra Splatling - The standard Hydra Splatling gets a new shell and an Ink Mine / Splattercolor Screen loadout.



Stages

Turf War

Lemuria Hub

A Turf War stage in a train station? Whatever will they think of next? This all-new map doesn't have the biggest level variety, but it does have some crafty moving platforms for inking on the go.

Game Modes

BIG Big Run

A new take on the standard Big Run format where you will have to face off against a trio of deadly King Salmonids. The first BIG Big Run shifts will be getting underway on 8th June.





Other

Catalogue

As usual, a new catalogue brings fresh items, emotes and banners.

Music

It's a new Splatoon season, of course there's new music. You can check out one of the fresh tracks, 'Seasource,' below.

Tableturf Battle Cards

Those who enjoy a spot of Tableturf Battling are treated to 14 new cards in Sizzle Season 2024 too.

Locker Items

Give your Locker a seasonal makeover with a fresh batch of items.



There you have it, every new addition in Sizzle Season 2024. There might be some latecomers so we'll be keeping an eye out and will update this guide should they appear.