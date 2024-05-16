Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 766k

The Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition was recently announced for the Switch and as part of this there will be a special 'Deluxe Set' released, containing a physical game card, a set of five pins, 13 art cards, and a gold coloured replica NES cartridge.

Nintendo has now released a new trailer showing off this 'Deluxe Set' and it's got us wondering if anyone in the Nintendo Life will be picking it up, and who has been able to successfully secure a pre-order so far. So vote in our poll and leave a comment below.

Will you be getting the Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition - Deluxe Set Yes, I've already pre-ordered the Deluxe Set I'm hoping to, but I've had no luck so far No, I'm not interested I'm getting a standalone physical copy I'm getting the eShop release Will you be getting the Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition - Deluxe Set (211 votes) Yes, I've already pre-ordered the Deluxe Set 43 % I'm hoping to, but I've had no luck so far 6 % No, I'm not interested 36 % I'm getting a standalone physical copy 5 % I'm getting the eShop release 9 %

It's worth noting, the Japanese version of the Nintendo World Championships will come with two Switch Online Famicom controllers in place of the gold coloured replica cartridge. You can learn more about this in our existing story: