It's time for the latest Nintendo Download update for North America once again! It's been a busy week with a cracker of a Nintendo Direct, but with very few shadow-drops, the eShop is looking a little calmer. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

Moonstone Island (Raw Fury, 19th Jun, $19.99) - This creature-collecting, dungeon-crawling, deck-building life sim features 100 procedurally generated islands in the sky you’ll explore with the goal of becoming a world-renowned alchemist. Engage in compelling card-based combat and search the islands for over 60 adorable Spirits to collect. While kicking back and becoming part of the community, you can craft items, tend to your farm, brew potions, decorate your home, befriend the local villagers and even fall in love!

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble (SEGA, 25th Jun, $49.99) - Let the Rumble Begin! AiAi and friends are back in the newest adventure in the Super Monkey Ball series. Customize your character from over 300 options, roll out across more than 200 stages and launch past rivals with the new Spin Dash move. Play with friends* in an all-new co-op Adventure Mode and, for the first time in series history, 16 players can tilt their way to victory online!

METAL SLUG ATTACK RELOADED (SNK, 18th Jun, $9.99) - METAL SLUG returns as a tower defense game with beginner-friendly controls and its signature 2D pixel look! Build the strongest team you can and crush enemy bases with a variety of strategies and hundreds of characters. The game also features the ANOTHER STORY mode (a unique collection of episodes that fans won’t want to miss), and a viewable GALLERY mode. Battle it out with players all over the world** and strive for the highest title!

Switch eShop - New Releases

A Fragile Mind (Glitch Games, 13th Jun, $5.99) - Waking up in a courtyard to the sound of an unnervingly familiar voice, you have no memory of how you got there. You know the drill by now. Solve puzzles, take photos, read strategically placed notes, press buttons, unlock doors, use items, escape!

Action Games Bundle (RedDeer.Games, 14th Jun, $59.99) - Step into the battle and experience dynamic gameplay in 3 action-packed games full of duels: Syndrome, Deflector and Warhammer 40,000: Dakka Squadron

Agnostiko ORIGINS (Singles Alliance, 14th Jun, $24.99) - Welcome to 1890's steampunk Philippines.

where there are mysterious monsters roaming around manila What you will encounter here is based on Philippine Mythology. You will play the role of the "man in the red scarf" explore the mysterious mansion and discover the truth behind this nightmare.

Arcade Archives VS. STAR LUSTER (HAMSTER, 13th Jun, $7.99) - "VS. STAR LUSTER" is a shooter released by NAMCO (Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.) in 1985. The player uses the Star luster “G.A.I.A” to fight the invader “Battura” who is trying to cause a big bang. Defend your base from enemies by switching between Map Mode, where you choose which enemies to attack, and Combat Mode in the battle space.

Bunny e-Shop (Navila Software Japan, 13th Jun, $12.99) - Decades ago, monsters and humans established trade relations. With the influx of human technology and capital, the monster world embarked on a modernization process. Each monster believed that as long as they worked hard, they could earn a lot of money because opportunities were everywhere. At first, this was indeed the case, and many monsters got rich overnight.

Cave Digger 2 (Mekiwi, 20th Jun, $14.99) - Cave Digger 2 is a 1-4 player adventure game taking place in an alternative weird west dieselpunk world. The player is a prospector who begins their adventure in a seemingly abandoned camp with a goal to extract valuables from the caves, to trade them for new tools, upgrades, and locations in order to advance their frontier exploration. To unveil the secrets of the Valley (game area), the player follows the breadcrumbs left by a previous explorer known only as Clayton.

Courage Reasoning Nori 6.5 Courage, Departure (HERO GAME, $1.00) - Courage learns the surprising truth about the city of Watakai.

DarkStar One – Nintendo Switch Edition (KalypsoMediaGroup, 20th Jun, $29.99) - Welcome aboard the DarkStar One – Nintendo Switch™ Edition, Commander! Push the final frontier and explore the vast expanses in this retro space opera.

Dicefolk (Good Shepherd Entertainment, 20th Jun, $14.99) - Wield magical dice and build a team of powerful Chimeras to stop a mysterious evil in this tactical roguelite adventure. Dicefolk is a tactical roguelite game based on customizable dice and monster-catching mechanics. On your adventure as a Chimera Summoner, you'll meet dozens of unique and powerful creatures that you can recruit to create the perfect team. - Read our Dicefolk review

EGGCONSOLE TRITORN PC-8801 (D4 Enterprise, 20th Jun, $6.49) - Released in Japan by SEIN SOFT in 1985, this side-scrolling action RPG follows the adventures of the brave warrior Tritorn. Players take control of Tritorn as he battles numerous monsters to restore peace to the island of Luwanda, which is under the control of the tyrant Pay-Valusa.

Everafter Falls (Akupara Games, 20th Jun, $19.99) - You once had a serene and peaceful existence right here in Everafter Falls. Don't you remember? You wake up to discover your previous life was nothing but a simulation. You've no memory of this place, your quaint animal neighbors, the refreshing wind and fragrant flowers, the little farm you had tucked away just outside town, none of it. But once you spend a little time with your forgotten friends and your helpful pet, doesn't Everafter Falls just feel perfect?

Frogun Encore (Top Hat Studios, 25th Jun, $12.99) - Frogun ENCORE is a dashing standalone expansion/sequel to indie hit FROGUN! Explore the world with your trusty Frogun in this cute, lowpoly adventure! Three whole years have passed since Renata defeated Beelzebub, and her small vacation in Jake's town is cut short when the fly bois attack again! It seems one of Beelzebub's loyal followers has an evil scheme in motion to bring him back, and Renata, Jake and Hatter will have to travel the whole world to foil his plans.

Fruit Mountain (BeXide, 13th Jun, $8.99) - Fruit Stacking Puzzle Game Link together identical types of fruit to increase their size progressively! Stack them up on a plate, ensuring they don't spill over, and construct your very own Fruit Mountain! Simply toss fruits onto the plate and pile them up. Merge fruits of the same variety to enlarge them!

Garten of Banban (Feardemic, 20th Jun, $4.99) - Banban’s Kindergarten which has earned a special place in every kid’s heart was once the go-to kindergarten for any parent who needed their children to attend a reputable learning facility. Thanks to Banban And Friends Gang, the establishment’s mascots, you could never be lonely at Banban’s. This was the case until everybody within the place suddenly vanished on a seemingly normal day, now you and your trusty drone must explore the establishment and find out what happened.

Garten of Banban 2 (Feardemic, 20th Jun, $4.99) - Continue where Garten of Banban left off and explore the unexpectedly discovered underground facility! As you may recall, your elevator has crashed so you’re forced to look for another way out. Once again, it’s just you and your trusty drone against the world. Well, not counting the less-than-pleasant residents of the facility.

Garten of Banban 3 (Feardemic, 20th Jun, $4.99) - Continue where Garten of Banban 2 left off and explore the mysterious establishment which turned out to be bigger than anyone could’ve thought! Avoid the unpleasant residents of the facility, make friends with ones who aren’t out to get you, and find your child. Can you make it in time and escape with your life?

Garten of Banban 4 (Feardemic, 20th Jun, $4.99) - Nowhere to go but down! Continue where Garten of Banban 3 left off and explore the mysterious underworld! Avoid the unpleasant residents of the facility, make friends with ones who aren’t out to get you, and find your child. Little do you know, you are heading down to where no human has been for quite some time…

Greedy Snake (Max Interactive Studio, 22nd Jun, $3.99) - Control the hungry snake on the hunt for food to grow longer and bigger. Be careful of other snakes while you're munching away! Unlock skins, gather boosters, dodge other snakes, and compete with friends for the top spot on the global leaderboard! 5 addictive and viral gameplay. Enjoy simple, precise controls.

Love Elysium: Secret of the Goddess (RedDeer, 21st Jun, $19.99) - Take part in the lottery and embark on the vacation of your life alongside your best friend: Yuina, where you'll also be a judge in a beauty contest. On the island you will be joined by the competitors – the artistic Eimiko, serious and elegant Haru, commanding Tomoe, and flirty Aimi. Get your flirt game on, the competition starts now!

Mouse & Crane (Those Eyes, 21st Jun, $14.99) - Adapted for children aged 4-7, the game features three best friends, Mouse, Crane and Electryna, who love to search for new tools and scraps they can use to build amazing things. Created in a hand-drawn and collage art style reminiscent of cozy picture books, it presents a harbor populated with surprising creatures such as the scrapcrabs and the bobcat kittens, but also yummy “mousemallows”.

Nora: The Wannabe Alchemist + Mosaic Chronicles Deluxe (RedDeer.Games, 14th Jun, $29.99) - Enter worlds full of magic and enchantment with Nora: The Wannabe Alchemist and Mosaic Chronicles Deluxe.

Operation STEEL (RAWRLAB, 20th Jun, $9.99) - Blow up loads of enemies, destroy huge bosses, find weapons, and upgrade your load-out between levels. Combat the electronic legion across 20+ procedurally generated levels!

Path to Purge (Happy Player, 13th Jun, $14.99) -I n modern society, people are increasingly focusing on entertainment, immersing themselves in the joy brought by material things and losing themselves. These fallen humans are punished by the Holy Spirit, turning into emotionless beings of obsession. The devil survives by absorbing the corrupted faith of humans, but if humanity falls to the point of having no emotions, this will also affect the devil's intentions.

Pixel World: Unity-Chan! (G2PLHAS, 20th Jun, $4.99) - Run, collide with enemies, and enjoy the exhilarating action of spinning them around. It features various actions using the floor, such as lifting the floor, throwing it, using it as a shield, gliding, cutting grass, walking on the surface of the water, and placing mines. Also, the way to defeat bosses is a little different. Items can be used to enhance the player and extend the scope of exploration.

Pogo Stick Champion (Ratalaika Games, 21st Jun, $4.99) - Pogo Stick Champion is a 2D platformer game that pairs a relaxing aesthetic with challenging gameplay. Use a pogo stick to bounce your way through each level to reach through the end of the stage while avoiding hard falls and pits.

Princess Dress Up (Cooking & Publishing, 13th Jun, $3.99) - Hello fashion lover, are you ready to become a real princess? With ‘Princess Dress Up’, you can design incredible looks and outfits that will make your princess stand out at every moment. Enjoy a wide collection of elegant dresses, accessories and unique hairstyles. Let your creativity run and make sure you're the best stylist and that your princess always looks fashionable!

Puzzle Box: Animals (Cooking & Publishing, 13th Jun, $2.99) - Welcome to Puzzle Box: Animals! Ready for an exciting puzzle adventure in the amazing animal world? Puzzle Box: Animals is the perfect game for animal lovers and mental challenges. Enjoy hours of fun and entertainment as you explore the beauty and tenderness of the animal kingdom.

Puzzle World: Funny Dogs (17Studio, 20th Jun, $3.99) - Try yourself in Puzzle World - a unique puzzle game that stands out from ordinary puzzles with its unconventional mechanics. There is no need to move parts of the image - you just need to skillfully rotate them! In addition, in addition to rotation, some parts of the puzzle will have to be mirrored, which adds additional flavor and complexity to this exciting process

Rainbow Ascend: Anime Girls Go Up (Burlea Studio, 20th Jun, $7.99) - Prepare to defy gravity, leap across vibrant landscapes, and flip through enchanting environments in the ultimate parkour jump simulator! Immerse yourself in the heart-pounding world of "Rainbow Ascend: Anime Girls Go Up," where you guide anime-style girls through a thrilling free-running adventure.

Rô + Fire Race + Scrap Bolts + Milk Seller + Home Sweet Home + Rafa’s World (GAME NACIONAL, 22nd Jun, $9.99) - New Bundle featuring six different games — Home Sweet Home, Rô, Fire Race, Rafa's World, Mike Seller, and Scrap Bolts.

Scars of Mars (ACQUIRE, 19th Jun, $19.99) - React, Adapt and Survive in this real-time RPG December 6th, 2158 You have been appointed as commander of a humanoid unit on a top secret mission: Resuce the survivors trapped in a Mars research facility that has gone dark, and return them to Earth.

Shopping Clutter: Halloween Mystery (Legacy Games, 13th Jun, $13.99) - An antique store transformed into Dracula’s lair… a thief in the town of Animalville… what’s next?! Play 5 spooky and mysterious brain-teasing games, for players of all ages!

Shopping Clutter: Spring Blossom (Legacy Games, 13th Jun, $13.99) - Whether you’re helping Auntie Sheep decorate her flower shop, or serving delicious coffee in the mornings… Animalville needs you! Spring has sprung in these 5 colorful, brain-tickling games, for players of all ages!

Shopping Clutter: Winter Break (Legacy Games, 13th Jun, $13.99) - All kinds of holidays are coming up… from winter festivities to celebrations of love! Can you ensure everything goes off without a hitch? Play 5 different, brain-jogging games, for players of all ages!

Speedway Turbo: Car Racing Challenge (VRCFORGE STUDIOS, 21st Jun, $9.99) - Dive into the heart-pounding world of Speedway Turbo: Car Racing Challenge! This thrilling single-player racing experience brings the excitement of stock car racing to your console with immersive gameplay and stunning graphics. Race on all licensed tracks, each with incredibly detailed environments and realistic physics, in a career mode that lets you compete against AI opponents and rise through the ranks.

Spring Time (Entity3, 22nd Jun, $0.99) - Hop on your bike and race you way to the finish! Use springs to take short cuts and hit boosts to speed up Experience fast paced, fun and addictive racing with springs!

Supermarket Simulation Grocery Empire 3D (Burlea Studio, 22nd Jun, $9.99) - Welcome to the exciting world of "Supermarket Simulation Grocery Empire 3D"! Get ready to step into the shoes of a supermarket manager and control your own network of stores to become the most successful entrepreneur in town!

Tavern Talk (Gentle Troll, 20th Jun, $21.99) - You Walk into A Tavern… …and get to work! You are the owner of the Wayfarer’s Inn, a popular watering hole in the fantasy land of Asteria. But you’re no ordinary barkeep. Be it a potion of seething fury or prancing swords, the drinks you serve can change your customer’s destiny forever. You can also turn the rumours you hear at work into intrepid quests for your patrons!

The Great Adventures of Nedmapagmahal (Singles Alliance, 14th Jun, $19.99) - An adventure game that is different from the usual games you play, every step has a consequence and it affects your gameplay. This game is made for hardcore gamers who want to test their skill skills. The question is are you ready?

The Ouroboros King (Dolores Ent, 20th Jun, $9.99) - The Ouroboros King combines the strategic depth of chess with the build variety and replayability of roguelikes. Assemble a formidable army, discover powerful relics, and buy surprising gadgets to defeat the Coven.

Times & Galaxy (Fellow Traveller, 21st Jun, $19.99) - Embark on an interplanetary adventure as the first robo reporter for the Times & Galaxy, the solar system’s most trusted holopaper. You’re just an intern, but if you can get the scoop, write great stories, and impress your colleagues, maybe you'll get to keep your job!

Tiny Watermelon Match (Max Interactive Studio, 14th Jun, $3.99) - Tiny Watermelon Match presents the REVERSE evolution of a classic watermelon game, where players, stack various fruits in a confined space to earn points without letting any fruit breach the top boundary. Starting with the coveted Watermelon and gradually decreasing its size, this game is for advanced player who wants more...

Toilet Hero (17Studio, $3.99, 20th Jun) - Welcome to the exciting world of Toilet Hero, a fast-paced first-person shooter where you have to fight against alien invaders called "Toilets". Get ready for fast paced arcade gameplay with unique game mechanics that will give you an unforgettable experience.

Train Your Brain! Spot the Difference with Cat Photos (MASK, 20th Jun, $3.99) - Get soothed by extremely cute cat photos while easily training your brain with this spot-the-difference game.

Xonix (Happy Tube, 13th Jun, $6.99) - Seize the Grid! Carve out your territory by strategically enclosing areas, but watch out for enemies as you strive to dominate the game board in this thrilling adventure!

Ylands: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bohemia Interactive, 20th Jun, $24.99) - Ylands empowers players to make use of thousands of items to craft and build with, progressing through a comprehensive tech tree that adds depth and variety to the gameplay. The game gently onboards players by recruiting them to the Classy Adventurers Guild, where they embark on an incredible journey, armed with their trusty handbook, and sail towards endless adventures.

Zoozzle (Asylum Square Interactive, 17th Jun, $7.99) - Welcome to Zoozzle, the delightful puzzle game perfect for children ages 3 and up! Dive into 62 engaging puzzles featuring happy animals in beautifully colorful scenes. Each puzzle, consisting of 6-12 pieces, helps kids train their perception, short-term memory, logical thinking, hand-eye coordination, and patience.

What will you be downloading this week? Moonstone Island Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble Metal Slug Attack Reloaded A Fragile Mind Agnostiko ORIGINS Arcade Archives VS. STAR LUSTER Bunny e-Shop Cave Digger 2 Courage Reasoning Nori 6.5 Courage, Departure DarkStar One - Nintendo Switch Edition Dicefolk Eggconsole Tritorn Pc-8801 Everafter Falls Frogun Encore Fruit Mountain Garten of Banban 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 Greedy Snake Love Elysium: Secret of the Goddess Mouse & Crane Nora: The Wannabe Alchemist + Mosaic Chronicles Deluxe Operation STEEL Path to Purge Pixel World: Unity-Chan! Pogo Stick Champion Rainbow Ascend: Anime Girls Go Up Scars of Mars Shopping Clutter: Halloween Mystery / Spring Blossom / Winter Break Speedway Turbo: Car Racing Challenge Supermarket Simulation Grocery Empire 3D Tavern Talk The Great Adventures of Nedmapagmahal The Ouroboros King Times & Galaxy Tiny Watermelon Match Toilet Hero Xonix Ylands: Nintendo Switch Edition Zoozzle Nothing for me this week (You can select up to 5 answers) What will you be downloading this week? (34 votes) Moonstone Island 26 % Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble 21 % Metal Slug Attack Reloaded 15 % A Fragile Mind 0% Agnostiko ORIGINS 0% Arcade Archives VS. STAR LUSTER 3 % Bunny e-Shop 0% Cave Digger 2 0% Courage Reasoning Nori 6.5 Courage, Departure 0% DarkStar One - Nintendo Switch Edition 6 % Dicefolk 15 % Eggconsole Tritorn Pc-8801 0% Everafter Falls 0% Frogun Encore 3 % Fruit Mountain 0% Garten of Banban 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 0% Greedy Snake 0% Love Elysium: Secret of the Goddess 0% Mouse & Crane 0% Nora: The Wannabe Alchemist + Mosaic Chronicles Deluxe 0% Operation STEEL 0% Path to Purge 0% Pixel World: Unity-Chan! 0% Pogo Stick Champion 0% Rainbow Ascend: Anime Girls Go Up 0% Scars of Mars 0% Shopping Clutter: Halloween Mystery / Spring Blossom / Winter Break 0% Speedway Turbo: Car Racing Challenge 0% Supermarket Simulation Grocery Empire 3D 0% Tavern Talk 0% The Great Adventures of Nedmapagmahal 0% The Ouroboros King 0% Times & Galaxy 0% Tiny Watermelon Match 0% Toilet Hero 0% Xonix 0% Ylands: Nintendo Switch Edition 3 % Zoozzle 0% Nothing for me this week 9 %

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!