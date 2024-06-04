Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 768k

After making a surprise appearance at February's Indie World showcase, we have had a steady stream of SteamWorld Heist II news as we sail towards the sequel's 8th August release date. Today there's a new extended gameplay trailer on the block, giving us our closest look yet at what to expect from the maritime world of machines and mystery.

The above video showcases a whopping 15 minutes of turn-based action as the game's art director, Brandt Andrist, plays through one of the early missions.

Alongside the swanky ricochet shooting and job roles that we saw in the last Heist II gameplay trailer, this new look takes a deep dive into the game's treasures, upgrade system, turn-based combat and more. If you stick around until the end, you'll even catch a tease of something mysterious happening on the ship.

Even if such trivial matters as story and gameplay aren't your bag, the trailer is a great chance to check out those distinctive Steamworld visuals and treat yourself to a few minutes of its toe-tapping soundtrack.

It's got us sufficiently excited to see more when this one hoists the mainsail on Switch this August. If it's anything like as good as its predecessor, we're in for a treat.