Following its recent announcement at the Indie World showcase, SteamWorld Heist II has received a brand new trailer that takes a deep dive into the upcoming title's gameplay.

Naturally, we get a glimpse at the turn-based combat, including a tasty tease of the ricochet gunplay. The true highlight of the trailer however, is the game's new job system. By equipping your teammates with specific weapons, you can determine what job they have and upgrade their abilities from there.

Next up, enemies are given the spotlight with the trailer detailing the types of foes you'll be facing and the strategy you'll need to implement in order to defeat them. It'll all be fairly familiar if you've played the first game, but goodness, it looks pretty awesome.

All in all, it's a nice little showcase for the game, which launches for the Switch on 8th August 2024. The animations are spot on, and there's really nothing quite like the SteamWorld games, aesthetically speaking. Just lovely stuff.