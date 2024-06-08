Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 768k

After a slight delay, Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion was finally released on the Switch eShop last November. If you've been holding out for a physical copy on Nintendo's hybrid system since then, Limited Run Games has now officially unveiled a hard copy is on the way.

There'll be a standard edition for $34.99 USD and classic edition of the game for $64.99 USD, with pre-orders now live and closing on 7th July 2024.

The standard copy comes with a physical copy of the Switch game and the classic edition comes with a physical copy of the Switch game, a Nintendo 64-style box, a double-sided poster, a commemorative metal cartridge, and a soundtrack.

Standard Edition

Classic Edition