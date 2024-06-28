The Sonic the Hedgehog series 'Knuckles' made its debut on Paramount earlier this year and it was generally well-received. If you haven't already watched it or would just like a hard copy, you're in luck. As previously confirmed a Blu-ray and DVD is on the way and we've now got a bit more information about it.

It will apparently be arriving later this year in September according to some updated online listings. Along with all six episodes, we now also know it will come packed with a bunch of special features including: "gag reel, cast featurette, working with Knuckles, this or that? and Knuckles impressions".

You can learn more about the Knuckles series in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life. In brief, the character goes on a "hilarious journey of self-discovery" after he agrees to teach Wade the ways of the Echidna warrior.

This series will be followed by the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie later this year featuring...spoiler... Shadow the Hedgehog. It was also Sonic's 33rd birthday last night and while Sega won't be hosting anything major, it did host a livestream with some smaller announcements tied to merchandise and more.