If you caught the Knuckles series on debut, you're not alone - with the new show setting a record as the "most-watched" Paramount+ original series of all time in its opening weekend.

The viewership racked up more than 4 million hours of watch time in the first few days of release, after releasing all six episodes on 26th April 2024. This also makes it the "most-watched" children's series ever on the service. This has given the Sonic movies a boost as well, with viewership up by 278%.

"We’re so thrilled with the record-breaking performance of Knuckles and the incredible lift the whole Sonic universe has experienced following Knuckles' premiere"

The first episode of Knuckles has been made available for free via YouTube in the US, UK, Mexico, Brazil, Italy, and South Korea.

So far the Knuckles series has been relatively well received and is currently certified "fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes. You can get an idea about what to expect from this series in our review round up here on Nintendo Life: