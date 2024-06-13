The latest Japanese charts are in, courtesy of Famitsu, and while it's certainly a pretty quiet week for video games, it's nevertheless yet another win for the Nintendo Switch.

After playing host to the PS5's Stellar Blade in recent weeks, the top ten once again belongs solely to the Switch, with Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door at the top. Following this are the usual suspects, including Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Minecraft, and (shock!) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

It's good to see Switch software ticking along nicely, even if we would appreciate a bit of a mix-up from time to time. Hey, Luigi's Mansion 2 HD is out soon, so we're banking on that one knocking Paper Mario down from its throne.

Oh, and while we're here, you'll notice something different about the charts this week. We changed it! Yeah, we weren't too fond of how we've been displaying them up till now, so we've made a couple of pretty tables. We love a good table. Anyway, let us know if you think this works or if you'd prefer we revert to the old style.

It's business as usual with hardware this week, with the Switch - OLED Model selling a total of 37,161 units to come out on top. Overall, the Switch has sold a total of 53,343 units across its 3 SKUs, while the PlayStation 5 has managed a total of 21,828. Pour one out for the Xbox, too, as it's only been able to muster up a total of 2,187 across the X and S models. Better than nothing, right?

Position Console Unit Sales (3rd - 9th June) Total Unit Sales 1 Switch - OLED Model 37,161 7,372,522 2 PlayStation 5 17,338 4,892,761 3 Switch Lite 12,058 5,876,545 4 PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition 4,490 790,376 5 Switch 4,124 19,804,997 6 Xbox Series X 1,543 282,168 7 Xbox Series S 644 314,355 8 PlayStation 4 349 7,926,571



< Previous charts

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.