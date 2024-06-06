This week's Japanese charts are in from Famitsu (via Gematsu) and it is yet another win for Nintendo's latest, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, which claims the crown for the second week in a row.

While the remake took in an impressive 115,649 copies in its debut, things are substantially quieter this time, with only 34,004 sales in week two.

Despite this drop, Paper Mario holds a commanding lead. All the usual suspects take their place in the top ten like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Minecraft while the PS5's Stellar Blade once again claims the title of the only non-Switch game in the running. The murder mystery game TOKYO PSYCHODEMIC also landed a chart spot in its debut week on Switch, pulling in 3,768 copies sold.

[NSW] Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Nintendo, 05/23/24) – 34,004 (149,653) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 6,233 (5,854,621) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,730 (7,782,759) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4,012 (5,517,834) [PS5] Stellar Blade (SIE, 04/26/24) – 3,958 (99,380) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 3,846 (3,534,625) [NSW] TOKYO PSYCHODEMIC (Gravity Game Arise, 05/30/24) – 3,768 (New) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 3,334 (3,578,646) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 3,323 (1,863,041) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 3,277 (4,308,115)

Things are similarly Switch-focused on the hardware side of things. The Switch OLED maintains its commanding lead over the competition with an additional 36,567 sales, while Nintendo's three SKUs combine for 48,988.

On the matter of combining sales, this week also sees the Switch family surpass 33 million units sold in Japan. Not bad going, eh?

Switch OLED Model – 36,567 (7,335,361) PlayStation 5 – 17,046 (4,875,423) Switch Lite – 8,905 (5,864,487) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 5,501 (785,886) Switch – 3,516 (19,800,873) Xbox Series X – 2,466 (280,625) Xbox Series S – 782 (313,711) PlayStation 4 – 177 (7,926,222)

< Previous charts

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.