How are all of the RPG fans doing after that Nintendo Direct, hey? One of the highlights of the show was Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, which made its long-awaited return after years of silence. We got music, a new trailer, and a release date of 14th November.

We also know some new features are coming to the game. Nintendo Life had the opportunity to go hands-on with the remake, and we were told by Square Enix that the job system will be "modernised". We weren't told what that meant exactly, but today's trailer — and the newly-revealed Collector's Edition — may provide a few hints.

Eagle-eyed fans over on the DragonQuest subreddit noticed a character with a different-looking outfit was barely visible at the bottom of the screen, at around the 1:21 mark. We've linked the trailer, but we'll also post the screenshot right here.

If you look at the bottom, you'll notice there's a character in a red, horned uniform, which looks similar to the Monster Master class from Dragon Quest VI and Dragon Quest X.

There's another indication that this job will be added to the HD-2D Remake in the Collector's Edition. This comes with some rather lovely little Character & Monster acrylic blocks, and it's the former that many have spotted a newer class among the ranks.

Check the top row on the left, next to the Sage and Thief. Looks very familiar, right? In the top right, you can also see a female variant, too. We've also cropped the above screenshot so you can compare the two images below.

The Monster Master class is a pretty interesting one to add to Dragon Quest III — you can't tame monsters in the original NES game. So this could indicate that monster taming is also being added? We obviously don't know at this stage, but Square Enix will likely share more information as we approach the game's release.

That Collector's Edition, though? It's a pricey one. For USD $199.99 / GBP £189.99, you'll get the game, a swish storage box, the aforementioned acrylic block sets, some PC desktops, and the Adventurous Accessory Kit (which consists of a Strength Ring, a Dragon Scale, a Words of Wisdom, and a Cat Suit x1). If you like the sound of that, you can pre-order the set exclusively at the Square Enix store.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake draws near on Switch — as near as November 2024. As does Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake, which follows in 2025. Let us know what you want to see in these two remakes in the comments.