The adorable roguelike deckbuilder Wildfrost has landed a crossover with Balatro as a part of its 'Friends and Foes' update.

This update slid onto Steam at the start of the month but has only just thawed on Switch this week — just in time for Europe's eShop Summer Sale, we might add.

So, what's included? Obviously we're excited to see the Balatro content in this one, as a special Jimbo the Joker charm is now unlockable in your runs, but there are a host of changes besides which promise to switch up the way we play. This includes 13 new enemies, 20 new player cards, a new pet, bug fixes and much more.





Publisher Chucklefish shared the full Switch patch notes on the official Wildfrost Wiki and we have gathered them together for you to check out below.

Wildfrost 1.2.0, 'Friends and Foes' (Released 10th June 2024)

New Features

13 new enemies across 4 new battles

20 new player cards

13 new Companions and 1 new Pet

12 new Charms

12 new Challenges

4 new Sun Bells

Zoomlins!

Changes

Sun Bell of Fellowship now also increases Charm Limit

Cards that make copies of other cards no longer copy negative status effects

Tooltip for "copy" when inspecting a card with a "copy" effect

"Increase by 1 when hit" effects now increase all apply effects

You now draw a full hand after the Crown phase even if you drew/created new cards during the phase

Removed number from Lumin Vase applying Lumin

You now gain a Sun Vault after the Eye of the Storm if you are continuing to the Heart of the Storm

Blood Bell now reduces your highest health card's health after each Boss Battle

New Storm Bell added to replace the Swarm Bell

Card Balance

Increased attack for Longshot leaders

Chompom - Reduced starting Shell to 2

Dimona - Applies Demonize to enemies when they are hit by Items. Increased Attack to 2

Tinkerson Jr. - Increased Attack to 3

Kernel - Reduced Shell given to 2

Pyra - Gives Spice to ally behind instead of ahead, reduced Spice given to 4, reduced Health to 6 and counter to 4

Devicro - Increased Health to 7

Shen - Increased Overburn applied to 2

Groff - Increased Health to 6

Kreggo - Increased Attack to 2

Tigris - Increased Health to 5

Foggy Brew - Removed Aimless

Spike - Reduced Health to 7

Loki - Increased Attack to 3

Numskull - Reduced Block to 8 and increased Health to 30

Tentickle - Reduced Counter to 4, Reduced Attack to 4

Bug Fixes

Fixed sometimes being able to buy items with gamepad in shop while backpack is open

Fixed Shade Wisp copying Frost Guardian & instantly giving attack to allies

Fixed Pootie not giving Frenzy to allies with no attack value

Fixed Shroominator's effect not being affected by Ink

Fixed Faith not working with Summons that have no Attack value

Fixed edge case with Leech + Teeth + Overburn

Fixed "While Active" effects remaining when recalling Ink'd unit

Fixed being able to put Crowns on Lumin Goop & Broken Vase

Fixed Ink counting down in hand

Fixed issue with Best Win Time stat

Fixed "Trigger when hit" not interrupting Frenzy like Smackback does

Fixed Spice getting removed on recall

Fixed Overburn dealing incorrect damage if applied at the same time as health is reduced below the current Overburn amount

It all seems like a pretty good excuse to dive back into Wildfrost — unless this new Balatro content chains us to the chips again. Both games are now available on the European eShop at a discounted price in the Summer Sale.