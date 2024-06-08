In some surprise news, the Giant Bomb team has revealed Balatro will be getting a physical "special edition" release across multiple platforms including the Nintendo Switch.
There are not many details beyond this just yet, but we do know pre-orders are starting soon and there'll be a pack of Joker cards and playing cards. Here's a look at Jeff Grubb holding a physical copy of the Switch version:
If you haven't played this game yet, we called it "a clear GOTY contender" awarding it an outstanding 10 out of 10 stars.
"Balatro is a roguelike for gamers who don't like roguelikes... and then everybody else on top of that. It utterly nails what it sets out to do, providing an instantly accessible, satisfying, and addictive gameplay loop that anybody can grasp. It's an immensely enjoyable experience from the start, but as you get deeper in, there's really nothing else quite like it."