In some surprise news, the Giant Bomb team has revealed Balatro will be getting a physical "special edition" release across multiple platforms including the Nintendo Switch.

There are not many details beyond this just yet, but we do know pre-orders are starting soon and there'll be a pack of Joker cards and playing cards. Here's a look at Jeff Grubb holding a physical copy of the Switch version:

If you haven't played this game yet, we called it "a clear GOTY contender" awarding it an outstanding 10 out of 10 stars.