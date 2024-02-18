So how many modes? To me it's one of those things where people have too high of expectations with arcade style games these days. Tank Tank Tank for example for Wii U.

I enjoy arcade games (well from a certain era ones at least) but at the same their content and repetition can be a limit. PGR good, Tank Tank Tank fair but too much reskins but still fun.

If Crazy Taxi fits it's wackiness and can offer enough things to do I'm fine with it. If not then well it will be another generic open world with nothing that great of missions. Even most car based open worlds bore me so I go circuits/rally/many city layouts and different modes types, fair arcade or sim physics/handling model.

Burnout Paradise was fair but kind of lacking and repetitive of events types and the layout of the city was awkward. Even the duels to get the cars were confusing at first and once awarded only somewhat offered much. Even playing the linear Burnouts circuits are fine in older games to a point.

Forza Horizon and others don't interest me either. But many sims have been hit and miss or more miss of just boring game design. GT/Forza aren't iRacing or other assets individually sold greedy but still lack in areas of appeal, eh progression, eh leveling systems too far and too gated, nothing exciting of a cool feature/gimmick to make it stand out. Basic modes yet I played WRC 3 on 360 and raced a helicopter, have drift, single stage/rally,

GTI Club on PSP there was soccer, a hot tomato mode, a bomb mode, like where is the fun arcadey silliness in games these days it's just Outrun/Virtua Racing clones, or top down micro machines maybe.

WHERE IS THE CREATIVITY INDIES! Wreckest is probably the obvious arcade racing game (not arcade but still it's not a sim game) but it embraces while not it's obstacle course aspects of Flatout does still have sofas, buses, tractors, lawnmowers to drive. You can get lawnmowing racing on PC sure from the 2000s but a modern game with some not usual things to drive. Yes please. Give me more interesting modes or things to drive please.

Crazy Taxi has so much possibilities of silliness and events/modes to offer multiplayer or singleplayer in a world, city, middle of nowhere, whatever creativity and cartoony logic they want to go with.

I have not played the games I just know from the Dreamcast/GameCube one and the music, part of what the world/gameplay is but not enough, I haven't seen enough of the series on PSP or the sequels or whatever the case. So the series has probably done a lot for all I know but I doubt it also as well.

Seriously this is why the industry sucks. I can look so many places and most are so narrow and so boring they can't even look past a few steps of other games or come up with more ideas themselves to experiment. Just the same boring things over and over. Get creative developers.

Where are the unique modes? Where is touge/hillclimbs we haven't had in years since Grid 2008 or Tokyo Extreme Racer or Forza Motorsport 4 or others maybe. Touge probably hasn't been in a western racing game in years, maybe in Japan in modern games I don't know enough about, only older ones of the 2000s.

Then again many racing games have sucked in good ideas. So retro I go or what annual WRC/MotoGP did in the past (7th gen, 8th+ gen have either been eh nostalgic Indies or AAA borefests of just safe games that aren't exciting and level gating and other things like i again before) were good.

If we get some silly stunt or moveset things to do, location requests, driving experience requests as a bonus not goals to perfect, varied vehicles, varied city design, I doubt a city that evolves though no one does dynamic things anymore it's all heavily scripted. It could be a really good Crazy Taxi, arcade driving open world game. But I am picky on my open worlds and most devs don't fill it with 'that' much either so eh like I have much trust in it returning in an exciting way.

Maybe they give characters more to them then just being passangers?

Just more interesting ways to make a Crazy Taxi game modern while still fitting what it does best.