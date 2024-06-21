Back in 2018, the original Crash Bandicoot collection arrived on the Nintendo Switch in the form of the N. Sane Trilogy. It seems many years on, we've now got a sales update for the global sales across all platforms including the Switch, and the game has now topped 20 million units globally.
The official social account for Crash issued a message to fans thanking everyone for this "memorable milestone". It's also resulted in multiple fans requesting even more revivals and new entries in the Crash Bandicoot series. Most recently, Crash fans got the fourth major title 'It's About Time' in 2020/21.
The Crash Bandicoot series is now technicially owned by Microsoft after it acquired Activision Blizzard last year. The series first made a name for itself on Sony's PlayStation platform during the 90s. If you haven't played this original remastered trilogy, be sure to check out our review here on Nintendo Life. Here's a quick sample:
"Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is a ruthlessly faithful recreation of some of the earliest successes in 3D platforming. Levels are slick, gorgeous to look at, and recreate the feel of the originals superbly."