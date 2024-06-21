Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 769k

Back in 2018, the original Crash Bandicoot collection arrived on the Nintendo Switch in the form of the N. Sane Trilogy. It seems many years on, we've now got a sales update for the global sales across all platforms including the Switch, and the game has now topped 20 million units globally.

The official social account for Crash issued a message to fans thanking everyone for this "memorable milestone". It's also resulted in multiple fans requesting even more revivals and new entries in the Crash Bandicoot series. Most recently, Crash fans got the fourth major title 'It's About Time' in 2020/21.

Whoa! Thank you to our community of Crash players for this memorable milestone! pic.twitter.com/o3QmThD9UB June 20, 2024

The Crash Bandicoot series is now technicially owned by Microsoft after it acquired Activision Blizzard last year. The series first made a name for itself on Sony's PlayStation platform during the 90s. If you haven't played this original remastered trilogy, be sure to check out our review here on Nintendo Life. Here's a quick sample: