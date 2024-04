It seems the fourth major Crash Bandicoot game has experienced plenty of sales success since its initial 2020 release.

According to Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time design director Toby Schadt (via LinkedIn), the "well-received sequel" has supposedly sold over five million copies since its original debut on PlayStation and Xbox.

We thought it was a "great" entry here on Nintendo Life, although the Switch version did have some technical shortcomings.