Just in time for Star Wars Day, it has been announced that STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic will be force-jumping in as Europe's next Nintendo Switch Online free game trial.

The trial kicks off today (3rd May) on the Switch eShop and you can play as much of the iconic space RPG as you'd like for free until 9th May. As ever, this offer is only available to those with an active NSO subscription.

Knights of the Old Republic might look a little dated by today's standards, but we had a good amount of fun with the Switch port when it first came our way back in 2021. And hey, the chance to try it out for free is nothing to be scoffed at.



Harness the power of the Force in the RPG classic Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Game Trial! #NintendoSwitchOnline members can play the full game for free now: May 3, 2024

In related news from a galaxy far, far away, this week finally brought us a release date for Star Wars: Hunters, the free-to-play PvP title that we now know will be heading to Switch in June.