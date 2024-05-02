Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 765k

As part of this year's May 4th celebrations, LEGO Fortnite will be doing a special Star Wars collaboration in its next update.

This update will bring the Rebellion and Galactic Empire into your LEGO Fortnite world, with your job to help the Rebels survive and build up their village:

"Help the Rebels survive by building up the Rebel Village and using tools like Lightsabers, DL-44 Blasters, and Thermal Detonators to deal with any foes you may encounter."

As part of this event, there'll also be the LEGO Pass: Rebel Adventure including free and premium rewards "inspired by Tatooine" and even a "Mos Eisley Blue Milk Bar Bundle".

