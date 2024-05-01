Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 765k

Back in 2021, the online and mobile developer Zynga announced it would be bringing the "free-to-download" player-verse-player third-person competitive shooter Star Wars: Hunters to the Switch and mobile devices.

While it's been playable on mobile devices for some time, it's now finally launching on the Switch eShop on 4th June 2024. Preloads are also live, so you can jump straight in when the game unlocks on Switch.





Battle as heroes of the Rebellion, Imperial stormtroopers and everything in between in Star Wars: Hunters. Pre-download this free-to-play game and battle for galactic glory on pic.twitter.com/PVVDXsQGmD Choose your Hunter and fight for glory in the Arena!Battle as heroes of the Rebellion, Imperial stormtroopers and everything in between in Star Wars: Hunters. Pre-download this free-to-play game and battle for galactic glory on #NintendoSwitch June 4th! https://t.co/bsyRhumZG0 April 30, 2024

Here's a bit about this competitive shooter, along with some screenshots from Nintendo's website:

Following the end of the Galactic Civil War, the bright lights of The Arena burst into life and offer new heroes a platform to shine across the galaxy. Located deep in the Outer Rim on the planet of Vespaara and broadcast far and wide on the HoloNet, the stories and legends of battles that have defined galactic history are brought to life to entertain audiences and create champions seeking fame and fortune in this new gladiatorial spectacle.