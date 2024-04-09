Earlier this year, Nintendo announced it would end "online play and other functionality" for the 3DS and Wii U in April 2024.

We're now at the exact date of the shutdown, so this is it! The online services for both of these systems will be discontinued - marking the end of Nintendo's Network generation. Existing eShop funds can also no longer be merged to Nintendo Accounts.





Find out more: Update: as of 4/8, online play and other functionality that uses online communication will end service for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software. Thank you very much for your continued support of our products.Find out more: https://t.co/VdIdewGmB5 January 24, 2024

Nintendo originally announced this shutdown back in October 2023 but didn't lock in a date until January of this year. The exact dates of the shutdown will depend on your region and for the US, it was locked in for 8th April 2024.

You can learn more in our guide here on Nintendo Life. Nintendo also has a Q&A page about the shutdown. Certain services like Pokémon Bank for the 3DS could still be available after other online services end. As for other services for software from "other publishers" there may also be some exceptions.

This follows on from Nintendo's closure of the 3DS and Wii U eShops last March, with purchases no longer possible.