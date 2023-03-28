Today officially marks the end of the 3DS and Wii U eShops. While you'll still be able to download your existing purchases, you can no longer buy or redeem new games from these digital storefronts. Free content including demos are also off limits.

Now that the digital shops have officially entered the shutdown phase in all major parts of the world, Nintendo has released the following messages on these storefronts - reiterating the end of service. Here's the message you'll get on the Wii U, with the same rules applying to the 3DS:

"Nintendo eShop - It is no longer possible to make purchases in Nintendo eShop for the Wii U system. It is also no longer possible to download free content, including game demos."

Again, you can still download your existing purchases, but new game purchases are now off-limits. You can learn more about the shutdown in our comprehensive guide. The service Pokémon Bank is also now free to use.