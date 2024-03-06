As we get closer to the official shutdown of online play and other functionality for the 3DS and Wii U next month, Nintendo has issued a reminder this week to merge your unused eShop balance while you still can.

If you haven't already, now is the time to add these funds to your Nintendo Account, so they can then be used on the Switch. You have until 11th March 2024 to do this. Keep in mind you will need to have access to a Nintendo Account to merge funds.

Nintendo: "If you have an unused balance in the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo 3DS or Wii U, linking your Nintendo Network ID to your Nintendo Account and merging your wallets will allow you to use your balance to purchase digital download titles, DLC, content passes, and other similar items for Nintendo Switch after March 11."





Once again, the closure of online play for the 3DS and Wii U will take place next month on 8th April 2024. You can learn more in our full guide here on Nintendo Life: