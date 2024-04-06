Remember how a special task force dubbed 'Team 0%' managed to clear every level in Super Mario Maker before Nintendo's Wii U online shutdown? Well, there was also one "illegitimate upload" titled 'Trimming the Herbs' which the community was determined to overcome.

Now, with just days remaining, this level has officially been cleared. As highlighted on the 'Games' subreddit, the community persisted and this level was "conquered". It was completed by 'sanyx91smm2' and you can see the flawlessly executed 25-second run in the video below:





Thank you to EVERYONE for being on this journey with u! Now we are fully on to Super Mario Maker 2. Trimming the Herbs has been BEATEN!!! @sanyx91smm2 took it down earlier today. We've made a full clear video with their reaction that you can watch here: https://t.co/ki967uxldc Thank you to EVERYONE for being on this journey with u! Now we are fully on to Super Mario Maker 2. April 6, 2024

This stage, as previously explained by the game's community, was a tool-assisted speedrun, which technically made 'The Last Dance' (cleared by 'Yamada_SMM2' on 15th March 2024) the final legitimate upload. So, that's it - the Super Mario Maker community on Wii U has completed every level before the shutdown next week.